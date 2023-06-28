Police seek help identifying person who may have info on June 17 homicide in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The North Las Vegas Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person “who may have information” related to a homicide that occurred earlier this month.

According to police, the incident occurred at about 6:30 p.m. on June 17 in the area of Brassler Street and Dillon Avenue.

NLVPD said that through the investigation, detectives learned that a female, who was wearing glasses and had a red shirt tied around her waist, was seen getting into a “primer black” late-model Chevy pickup truck.

That truck, according to police, was then seen leaving the area around the time of the homicide.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle, person or has any information on the incident is asked to call the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.

Detectives are asking the public for assistance in identifying a person that may have information on a homicide from 6/17/23 6:30p.m., in the area of Bassler and Dillon Ave.



Anyone with info about this incident is urged to call NLVPD at 702-633-9111 or contact @CrimeStoppersNV pic.twitter.com/DwUF61vBIh — NLVPD (@NLVPD) June 28, 2023

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.