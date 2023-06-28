Nevada game wardens set to crack down on impaired boaters in ‘Operation Dry Water’

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Department of Wildlife announced that it will collaborate with law enforcement agencies from across the state this holiday weekend (July 1-4) in targeting boaters operating under the influence as part of Operation Dry Water.

“Boating is a great way to spend the 4th of July weekend,” said Nevada Captain Brady Phillips, Nevada’s Boating Law Administrator. “But drinking and boating is a recipe for disaster. Our job is the safety of everyone on the water, and if you’re putting people in danger by drinking and boating you could be leaving the lake in handcuffs.”

According to a media release, NDOW will have boats “out in force” on every major body of water across the state, and other law enforcement agencies are also adding extra officers to many waterways throughout the state. In Southern Nevada, the National Park Service will be working with NDOW at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

Operation Dry Water is a “nationally coordinated heightened awareness and enforcement campaign,” focused on deterring boaters from boating under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The campaign is an effort to coordinate increased patrols, investigations, and operating under the influence checkpoints across the country.

“Alcohol is a leading contributing factor in recreational boating deaths. It affects your judgment along with your balance, vision and reaction time,” said Phillips. “We definitely want people on the water enjoying themselves with their families, but we also want to make sure everyone gets home safely.”

Please visit operationdrywater.org for more information. A list of participating agencies by state can be found here.

