Manager: Singer Madonna hospitalized with bacterial infection, pausing world tour

By Elaine Emerson
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 1:16 PM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Madonna is in the intensive care unit after getting sick over the weekend.

Madonna’s manager, Guy Oseary, posted on Instagram saying that Madonna developed a bacterial infection Saturday and has spent “several” days in the ICU. Oseary said Madonna is still under medical care, but it wasn’t immediately known if she was still in the ICU.

Oseary said Madonna’s health is improving, but they have to put all commitments on pause, including her world tour. Madonna has multiple stops planned in Las Vegas for later this year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

