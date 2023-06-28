Local organizations working to stop LGBTQ+ youth homelessness

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - According to the National Network for Youth, statistics show that LGBTQ+ kids and teens make up about 40 percent of all youth experiencing homelessness in our country, and Las Vegas is no exception.

“A lot of times, young people are kicked out for being who they are, and we try to get them resources and shelter,” said AJ Huth with The Center, which provides resources and healthcare for our local LGBTQ+ community.

Huth said they’re working to combat the trend of homelessness affecting LGBTQ+ youth, and over the last eight years, they’ve noticed a lot more parental engagement, helping to keep households together and keep kids off the streets.

“When I first came in, I never saw a parent, and now there’s more parental engagement,” said Huth. “With our pivot program, that helps families who want to be affirming to their youth, but they’re not sure how. We help educate them, and we’ve been able to keep those families together.”

Huth said even for adults who identify as LGBTQ+, finding resources and shelter can be difficult once they’ve lost their homes, especially for people trying to escape domestic violence situations.

“If there’s a victim who’s a gay male, where do they go to find shelter from an abusive relationship? Similarly, if you’re a lesbian, how do you go into a shelter, and they keep men out, but they don’t keep women out, so your abuser may be able to come in the shelter with you,” said Huth.

Huth said it’s especially hard for trans women to find shelters willing to take them in.

That’s why The Center is now working with community partners to create more inclusive spaces in shelters and other resource hubs. For more information on resources and services provided by The Center and the Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth, visit their websites: thecenterlv.org and nphy.org.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.