Las Vegas tourism numbers up across the board in May

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas tourism numbers continue to boom, as indicators were up year-over-year across the board for the month of May.

According to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, May 2023 saw its ongoing tourism numbers buoyed by a notable year-over-year increase in convention attendance. That number, pegged at 453,900 last month, was an increase of 16.1% compared to the same month a year ago.

Las Vegas also saw smaller increases in the following categories when comparing the statistics to May, 2022:

Visitor volume: 3,498,000, up 1.5%

Room inventory, 151,839, up 0.1%

Hotel occupancy, 84.4%, up 1.8%

Average daily rate, $183.40, up 4.3%

Revenue per room available: $154.79, up 6.6%

Room nights occupied: 3,971,400, up 2.2%

Las Vegas tourism was up in May, 2023 (LVCVA)

LVCVA called the weekend occupancy rate of 93.2% “healthy,” and noted that it was up 1.3% from a year ago. The authority added that multiple weekend music festivals, including Lovers & Friends, Sick New World and the recurring Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) event helped the overall increase in visitors to the city.

More information and a searchable LVCVA tourism tracker are available here.

