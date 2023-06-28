Las Vegas tourism numbers up across the board in May

Las Vegas Convention Center
Las Vegas Convention Center(Business Wire/Associated Press)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 1:08 PM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas tourism numbers continue to boom, as indicators were up year-over-year across the board for the month of May.

According to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, May 2023 saw its ongoing tourism numbers buoyed by a notable year-over-year increase in convention attendance. That number, pegged at 453,900 last month, was an increase of 16.1% compared to the same month a year ago.

Las Vegas also saw smaller increases in the following categories when comparing the statistics to May, 2022:

  • Visitor volume: 3,498,000, up 1.5%
  • Room inventory, 151,839, up 0.1%
  • Hotel occupancy, 84.4%, up 1.8%
  • Average daily rate, $183.40, up 4.3%
  • Revenue per room available: $154.79, up 6.6%
  • Room nights occupied: 3,971,400, up 2.2%
Las Vegas tourism was up in May, 2023
Las Vegas tourism was up in May, 2023(LVCVA)

LVCVA called the weekend occupancy rate of 93.2% “healthy,” and noted that it was up 1.3% from a year ago. The authority added that multiple weekend music festivals, including Lovers & Friends, Sick New World and the recurring Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) event helped the overall increase in visitors to the city.

More information and a searchable LVCVA tourism tracker are available here.

