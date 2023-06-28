Las Vegas police say bicyclist dies after crash that also killed motorcycle rider

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is advising that a bicyclist has died after a May 29 crash that occurred with a motorcycle.

According to police, the crash occurred at about 10:41 p.m. May 29 near E. Desert Inn Road and S. Mojave Road.

Police said that witness statements and evidence at the scene indicated that a 2003 Honda CBR 954 RR was traveling westbound on Desert Inn Road at a high rate of speed. A bicyclist was attempting to cross Desert Inn Road, east of the intersection with Mojave Road, from the south to the north.

According to police, the crash occurred when the bicyclist crossed the path of the motorcycle.

Both the bicyclist and the motorcyclist were transported to Sunrise Hospital Trauma Center for their injuries, where the motorcyclist was pronounced deceased. The death of the 26-year-old motorcycle rider, who has not been identified, marked the 53rd traffic-related fatality in LVMPD’s jurisdiction for 2023.

The Clark County Coroner’s office informed Las Vegas police that the bicyclist, identified as Tony Santini, 54, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased on Tuesday.

According to police, the bicyclist’s death marked the 64th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD’s jurisdiction for 2023.

The crash remains under investigation.

