Las Vegas police say bicyclist dies after crash that also killed motorcycle rider

Las Vegas police crime scene and vehicle are seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police crime scene and vehicle are seen in this FOX5 file photo.(FOX5)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 8:37 AM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is advising that a bicyclist has died after a May 29 crash that occurred with a motorcycle.

According to police, the crash occurred at about 10:41 p.m. May 29 near E. Desert Inn Road and S. Mojave Road.

Police said that witness statements and evidence at the scene indicated that a 2003 Honda CBR 954 RR was traveling westbound on Desert Inn Road at a high rate of speed. A bicyclist was attempting to cross Desert Inn Road, east of the intersection with Mojave Road, from the south to the north.

According to police, the crash occurred when the bicyclist crossed the path of the motorcycle.

Both the bicyclist and the motorcyclist were transported to Sunrise Hospital Trauma Center for their injuries, where the motorcyclist was pronounced deceased. The death of the 26-year-old motorcycle rider, who has not been identified, marked the 53rd traffic-related fatality in LVMPD’s jurisdiction for 2023.

The Clark County Coroner’s office informed Las Vegas police that the bicyclist, identified as Tony Santini, 54, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased on Tuesday.

According to police, the bicyclist’s death marked the 64th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD’s jurisdiction for 2023.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Las Vegas police find 3 bodies inside apartment while responding to report of attack
Las Vegas police: Maintenance worker among 3 killed at west Valley apartment as neighbors react with shock
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Las Vegas breaks all-time longest streak of consecutive days below 100 degrees
Las Vegas police investigating East Valley homicide
Family altercation leads to 1 dead in east Las Vegas Valley
Las Vegas police closed Desert Inn Rd. on June 27 following a deadly motorcycle crash
Las Vegas police close road following deadly motorcycle crash
North Las Vegas Police Department (NLVPD) generic file photo.
Man allegedly threatened to kill coworkers at North Las Vegas Amazon facility

Latest News

Potential rail line from Las Vegas to Salt Lake City in early stages
Man accused after 3 killed at apartment in west Las Vegas Valley
Man accused after 3 killed at apartment in west Las Vegas Valley
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Commission approves NV Energy request to reduce bills for customers
An incident at Durango High School earlier this year
ACLU: CCSD is ‘stonewalling’ on providing body camera video, police report on incident near high school