Las Vegas police identify nephew charged with uncle’s murder

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man accused of killing his uncle Tuesday has been identified by authorities following his arrest.

Jorge Portell, 27, faces one count of open murder and first-degree kidnapping. As of Wednesday, he is being held without bond on both charges.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area of the 4400 block of Vegas Valley Drive on Tuesday afternoon for a report of a physical altercation.

“Through the course of the investigation, LVMPD Homicide detectives identified 27-year-old Jorge Portell as the suspect in this case. Detectives determined that Portell battered the victim earlier in the day. During the unprovoked attack, Portell struck the victim with a blunt force instrument,” police said in a statement.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

