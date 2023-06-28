Las Vegas police identify nephew charged with uncle’s murder

Jorge Portell
Jorge Portell(LVMPD)
By Michael Bell
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 9:26 AM PDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man accused of killing his uncle Tuesday has been identified by authorities following his arrest.

Jorge Portell, 27, faces one count of open murder and first-degree kidnapping. As of Wednesday, he is being held without bond on both charges.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area of the 4400 block of Vegas Valley Drive on Tuesday afternoon for a report of a physical altercation.

“Through the course of the investigation, LVMPD Homicide detectives identified 27-year-old Jorge Portell as the suspect in this case. Detectives determined that Portell battered the victim earlier in the day. During the unprovoked attack, Portell struck the victim with a blunt force instrument,” police said in a statement.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Las Vegas police find 3 bodies inside apartment while responding to report of attack
Las Vegas police: Maintenance worker among 3 killed at west Valley apartment as neighbors react with shock
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Las Vegas breaks all-time longest streak of consecutive days below 100 degrees
Las Vegas police investigating East Valley homicide
Family altercation leads to 1 dead in east Las Vegas Valley
Las Vegas police closed Desert Inn Rd. on June 27 following a deadly motorcycle crash
Las Vegas police close road following deadly motorcycle crash
North Las Vegas Police Department (NLVPD) generic file photo.
Man allegedly threatened to kill coworkers at North Las Vegas Amazon facility

Latest News

Commission approves NV Energy request to reduce bills for customers
Las Vegas police crime scene and vehicle are seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police say bicyclist dies after crash that also killed motorcycle rider
Potential rail line from Las Vegas to Salt Lake City in early stages
Man accused after 3 killed at apartment in west Las Vegas Valley
Man accused after 3 killed at apartment in west Las Vegas Valley