Las Vegas police close road following deadly motorcycle crash

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - At approximately 6:23 p.m. on Tuesday evening, Las Vegas police responded to a deadly crash near Desert Inn Rd. and Highland Dr.

According to a police report, the crash involved one rider on a motorcycle. Medical personnel responded but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. LVMPD detectives are headed to the scene to take over the investigation.

Police said that potential conditions that may have contributed to the crash are unknown at this time. As of shortly after 7 p.m., Desert Inn Rd. was closed and police said it will reopen after detectives finish investigating the scene. Police suggest avoiding the area if possible.

