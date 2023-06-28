Man allegedly stole $1M from Las Vegas casino by posing as property’s owner

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man is accused of posing as the owner of the Circa Hotel in downtown Las Vegas and convincing employees to give him more than $1 million in cash, according to authorities.

Erik Gutierrez-Martinez, 23, is being held on $45,000 bond for two counts of theft of more than $100,000.

One of the actual owners of the hotel, Derek Stevens, commented on the incident on Twitter.

Although I love a good PR story, this isn’t one of them. @CircaLasVegas is cooperating with @LVMPD in this investigation. We greatly appreciate their efforts to date and cannot comment further due to an ONGOING investigation. https://t.co/N2UbA7ihdK — Derek Stevens (@DerekJStevens) June 27, 2023

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, on June 17 an employee was contacted by an unknown person who claimed to be the owner of the hotel and told the cashier cage supervisor to take out $320,000 for “an emergency payment to the fire department for fire safety devices,” the report states.

The supervisor took the money and gave it to an unknown person at Terrible’s gas station, then did it two more times - totaling $1,170,000 after meeting at a Circle K and an Autozone.

“This event is very similar to a previous incident which occurred at another property here in CLark County as well as in another state,” the report claims.

Police were able to track the van the unknown person drove after meeting with the employee and taking the cash. The driver was later identified as Martinez.

A search of his home turned up $849,000 in cash with the name “Circa” written on the bundles.

Martinez is scheduled to be in court July 5.

