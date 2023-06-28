Las Vegas felon sentenced to prison for child sex abuse material

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man who was already serving a prison sentence for child pornography possession has been sentenced for another case for possession of child sexual abuse material.

Ronald William Dougherty, 52, pleaded guilty on March 30 to one count of possession of child porn. He was sentenced to 140 months in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release.

According to court records, on Jan. 7, 2015 he was convicted of child porn possession and he was allowed to complete his sentence at the Las Vegas Community Corrections Center.

While there, an iPhone belonging to Dougherty was found containing hundreds of images and videos of illegal material. He admitted to investigators he used his personal email address to distribute the evidence.

In addition, he must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life following his prison term.

