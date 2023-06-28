Largest Buc-ee’s in America opens, offering a whopping 120 fuel stations

The largest Buc-ee’s in the country opens in Sevierville, Tennessee. (Source: WVLT)
By Carissa Simpson and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:47 AM PDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) – The largest Buc-ee’s in the country opened Monday in eastern Tennessee after months of anticipation.

The new 74,000-square-foot travel center in Sevierville features 120 fuel stations, snacks (including the iconic brisket and beaver nuggets), award-winning restrooms and a carwash.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, U.S. Sen. Bill Haggerty and U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn were at Buc-ee’s for the ribbon-cutting celebration.

The Buc-ee’s opening day was expected to bring so much business that the Sevierville Police Department was there to help control traffic.

Buc-ee’s is the first of the businesses to open at the new area designated “The 407 – Gateway to Adventure.” The area is set to include a theme park and themed shopping center.

“The 407 – Gateway to Adventure” is part of a plan to make the exit a tourist destination on the way to Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Amanda Marr with the Sevierville Chamber of Commerce said the developments will bring a lot of value to the area.

“It’s going to open us up for people who are just passing through the area to stop and enjoy a little taste of what our town has to offer,” Marr said.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guest hits $1.3M slot jackpot at Las Vegas airport
Guest hits $1.3M slot jackpot at Las Vegas airport
Spencer McDonald
Suspect to be held without bond in deaths of 3 at Las Vegas apartment
Erik Gutierrez-Martinez
Man allegedly stole $1M from Las Vegas casino by posing as property’s owner
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Las Vegas breaks all-time longest streak of consecutive days below 100 degrees
Theodore Li
Wanted fugitive may be working in Las Vegas area as tattoo artist

Latest News

A stabbing attack injured two students and one professor at Canada's University of Waterloo....
Police say the stabbings of three people in a gender class in Canada were motivated by hate
Firefighters responded to a fire at the Tiffany & Co. store on New York's Fifth Avenue Thursday.
Fire breaks out in basement of New York City’s iconic Tiffany store
The video shows Sorenson, now armed with a muffin, luring the dog closer and safely pulling him...
‘It’s my wife’s pumpkin muffins’: Officers use homemade treats to rescue dog stuck in canal
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women Lilac...
3 charged in insider trading case related to taking Trump media firm public, accused of making $22M
People protest outside of the Supreme Court in Washington, Thursday, June 29, 2023. The Supreme...
Supreme Court strikes down affirmative action in college admissions; Biden ‘strongly’ disagrees