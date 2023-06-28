Lake Mead officials share safety reminders for upcoming weekend

Lake Mead
Lake Mead(kvvu)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 2:46 PM PDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Ahead of the weekend before Independence Day, Lake Mead National Recreation Area officials want to remind all visitors to keep safety in mind at all times while visiting the park.

“Summer’s heat is here, and we ask park visitors to be prepared when coming to Lake Mead,” said Mike Gauthier, acting superintendent. “Each summer, the park must respond to tragic accidents that can be avoided with a few simple precautions.”

Safety on the minds on Lake Mead visitors amid drownings, search for missing boater

When boating or swimming, officials suggest wearing a life jacket, and they noted that pool toys are not allowed, as they do not provide sufficient flotation and are easy to lose. Visitors are also asked to watch for hazards and wildlife and to be considerate of other travelers.

As temperatures soar above 100 degrees, Lake Mead officials advise that you drink plenty of water and avoid strenuous activity and prolonged exposure to the sun. With higher water levels, the National Park Service expects visitation to remain strong for the rest of the summer.

The National Park Service said that Father’s Day weekend on the lake was one of the deadliest in recent memory.

