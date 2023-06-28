Handel’s Ice Cream announces opening of new shop in Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Handel’s Ice Cream has announced that it will open the doors on a new location in the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday.

According to Handel’s, the new ice cream shop is located at 7345 Arroyo Crossing Parkway in the southwest valley.

As part of the grand opening celebration, the first 50 guests at Thursday’s event will receive free ice cream for a year. There will also be raffles happening through the weekend, with a total of 200 various free ice cream giveaways, the company said.

According to Handel’s, Thursday’s festivities begin at 11 a.m. and will continue throughout the day with raffles every hour.

“I grew up in Las Vegas and am so proud to be opening a Handel’s in my hometown. When we first laid eyes on the Rainbow location, we fell in love with the cleanliness and convenience of the shopping center. Our store is very inviting and offers the opportunity for a moment with your family, eating ice cream, and enjoying each other’s company,” said Carly LeDuc, co-Owner of the Rainbow Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream. “Our love for the brand started when we tried our first bite of Handel’s Ice Cream. We couldn’t believe how wonderful the product was, and from there, we started to learn about the brand and what they represent. We are grateful to now be a part of this amazing family!”

The 1,500-square-foot Rainbow Handel’s store will feature local flavors, including black cherry, buckeye, coffee chocolate chip, graham central station, oree-dough, salty caramel truffle, and more.

The Rainbow location, which will mark the second Handel’s in Las Vegas, will be open daily from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m.

For more information about the Rainbow Handel’s store, visit www.handelsicecream.com/store/rainbow.

