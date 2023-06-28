Guest hits $1.3M slot jackpot at Las Vegas airport

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One lucky Las Vegas visitor is ending their vacation with some extra money in their pocket after hitting a massive jackpot at the airport.

Harry Reid International Airport confirmed the jackpot in a post on Twitter on Wednesday.

The airport said the guest, who was not identified, won the $1.3 million jackpot while playing Wheel of Fortune Triple Double Emeralds in the Terminal 1 Esplanade.

“That’s one way to end a vacation — as a MILLIONAIRE!”

‼️CONFIRMED‼️🎉🎰

One lucky player cashed in BIG at LAS — winning $1.3 million dollars playing Wheel of Fortune Triple Double Emeralds in the Terminal 1 Esplanade. 🤑

That’s one way to end a vacation — as a MILLIONAIRE! 💰



Video credit: @dereknicoletto https://t.co/4tLhTQUF3B — Harry Reid International Airport (@LASairport) June 28, 2023

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.