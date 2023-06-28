Guest hits $1.3M slot jackpot at Las Vegas airport
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 2:38 PM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One lucky Las Vegas visitor is ending their vacation with some extra money in their pocket after hitting a massive jackpot at the airport.
Harry Reid International Airport confirmed the jackpot in a post on Twitter on Wednesday.
The airport said the guest, who was not identified, won the $1.3 million jackpot while playing Wheel of Fortune Triple Double Emeralds in the Terminal 1 Esplanade.
“That’s one way to end a vacation — as a MILLIONAIRE!”
