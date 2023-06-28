Golden Knights trade Reilly Smith to Pittsburgh Penguins

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith skates with the Stanley Cup after the Knights...
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith skates with the Stanley Cup after the Knights defeated the Florida Panthers 9-3 in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. The Knights won the series 4-1. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 1:02 PM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Fresh off the Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup win, one of the original Golden Misfits is already on his way out.

The Golden Knights on Wednesday confirmed that the team has traded Reilly Smith to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

In exchange for Smith, the Knights will receive a 2024 third-round draft pick.

Smith was one of the six original “Golden Misfits” still remaining on team with Jonathan Marchessault, William Karlsson, Shea Theodore, Brayden McNabb and William Carrier.

Smith was also set to serve as captain of one of the teams competing in the “Battle for Vegas” charity softball game next month at the Las Vegas Ballpark.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Las Vegas police find 3 bodies inside apartment while responding to report of attack
Las Vegas police: Maintenance worker among 3 killed at west Valley apartment as neighbors react with shock
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Las Vegas breaks all-time longest streak of consecutive days below 100 degrees
Golden Knights' Jack Eichel gets tattoo with teammates Alec Martinez and Shea Theodore alongside
PHOTOS: Golden Knights’ Jack Eichel gets tattoo to remember team’s Stanley Cup win
Las Vegas police investigating East Valley homicide
Family altercation leads to 1 dead in east Las Vegas Valley
Las Vegas police closed Desert Inn Rd. on June 27 following a deadly motorcycle crash
Motorcyclist killed in Desert Inn crash may have been racing a car

Latest News

Members of the Vegas Golden Knights pose with the Stanley Cup after the Knights defeated the...
Golden Knights announce 2023-24 regular season schedule
Battle For Vegas 2022
Rosters announced for Battle for Vegas event with Golden Knights, Raiders players
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) skates with the puck during the third...
Golden Knights’ Zach Whitecloud hosting meet-and-greet with fans on Thursday
Golden Knights' Jack Eichel gets tattoo with teammates Alec Martinez and Shea Theodore alongside
PHOTOS: Golden Knights’ Jack Eichel gets tattoo to remember team’s Stanley Cup win