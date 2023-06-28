Golden Knights trade Reilly Smith to Pittsburgh Penguins

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Fresh off the Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup win, one of the original Golden Misfits is already on his way out.

The Golden Knights on Wednesday confirmed that the team has traded Reilly Smith to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

In exchange for Smith, the Knights will receive a 2024 third-round draft pick.

Smith was one of the six original “Golden Misfits” still remaining on team with Jonathan Marchessault, William Karlsson, Shea Theodore, Brayden McNabb and William Carrier.

Smith was also set to serve as captain of one of the teams competing in the “Battle for Vegas” charity softball game next month at the Las Vegas Ballpark.

