Forecast Outlook - 06/28/23

Our First Triple Digits Make An Appearance
KVVU News Logo
By Matt Gontarek
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:07 AM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
We’ve got one more day in the 90s on Wednesday before the sizzling hot temperatures arrive in the Southern Nevada. Temperatures will be pushing toward 110° over the weekend.

We’ll keep sky conditions mostly sunny Wednesday afternoon with some passing clouds north of the Las Vegas valley.

The first triple digits of the year look to make an appearance Thursday for the Reid International Airport. Temperatures continue to climb into the weekend with a forecast high of 104° on Friday, 108° on Saturday, and 111° on Sunday. The forecast remains dry over the next 7 to 10 days.

Temperatures continue to stay well above average through the 4th of July holiday. The forecast high on Independence Day is at 106°. Forecast wind gusts are in the 25-35 mph range.

