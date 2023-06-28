Endangered person missing in North Las Vegas

By Michael Bell
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:07 PM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The North Las Vegas Police Department have asked for the public’s assistance in locating a 69-year-old man who is missing.

Fred Douglass Brown Jr. was last seen Monday, June 26 around 7 a.m. near his home in the 2200 block of Wilkinson Way in North Las Vegas.

The North Las Vegas Police Department have asked for the public’s assistance in locating a 69-year-old man who is missing.(NLVPD)

Brown is described as an African-American man, 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing about 145 pounds. He has gray hair, a goatee, brown eyes, and wears glasses. Brown does walk with a slight limb.

Brown was last seen wearing a gray shirt and gray pants.

Brown is diagnosed with dementia and schizophrenia and requires medication.

He frequents casinos and was possibly headed to the area of Eastern Avenue and Charleston Boulevard in Las Vegas.

Anyone with information on Brown’s whereabouts is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department immediately at 702-633-9111.

