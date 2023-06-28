Former student sentenced in attack on Las Vegas teacher

Jonathan Eluterio Martinez Garcia is being tried as an adult after an alleged attack on his...
Jonathan Eluterio Martinez Garcia is being tried as an adult after an alleged attack on his teacher.(Source: KVVU)
By Michael Bell
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 2:27 PM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas student who pleaded guilty to attacking his teacher has been sentenced, according to court records.

Jonathan Eluterio Martinez Garcia was accused of attacking his teacher just over a year ago at Eldorado High School.

He pleaded guilty to attempted murder, attempted sexual assault, and battery with use of a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm.

He was sentenced to serve a minimum of 16 years but no more than 40 years in prison, with credit for time served.

The attack led to security changes in Clark County School District, including the use of “panic buttons” for teachers inside classrooms. In the incident in question, Martinez Garcia locked the teacher inside her classroom, police said.

