Commission approves NV Energy request to reduce bills for customers

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On Tuesday, the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada (PUCN) approved a request from NV Energy to reduce energy costs for customers.

According to a media release, the reduction begins on July 1. It will vary between approximately five percent and 16 percent for July, August and September, depending on a customer’s location and the type of electric service they receive. Customers will see the reduction on their July bills.

We are glad to be able to step in and deliver a solution for our customers, who have been impacted by the higher purchased power and natural gas prices. We know that energy bills are at their peak during the summer due to high electricity usage, and this proposal helps reduce the costs when customers need it the most. Along with continuing the reliable service our customers count on, we’re investing in ways to make energy more affordable.

In Southern Nevada, the average single-family residential customer using 1,800-kilowatt hours of energy—the average for July 2022—will save approximately $50 per month over the months of July, August and September. In Northern Nevada, the average single-family residential customer using 1,100-kilowatt hours of energy—the average for July 2022—will save approximately $20 per month over the months of July, August and September. NV Energy said that overall electric bills may be higher this summer because of higher fuel costs.

NV Energy files quarterly rate adjustments based on the actual fuel and purchased power costs paid by the company in the previous 12 months. Those costs are a pass-through cost, meaning that customers pay the same price that NV Energy pays, and the company does not mark up costs on purchased power and natural gas purchases.

In 2022, the price NV Energy paid for natural gas consistently increased by more than 70 percent, peaking in January 2023. Provided natural gas prices remain stable, the cost increase customers are currently experiencing is expected to decrease over the next year as the high 2022 natural gas costs roll off and NV Energy experiences lower natural gas prices in the future.

The filing approved by the PUCN today allows NV Energy to speed up the price relief and bring relief fast to customers who rely on electricity for cooling their homes and businesses during the hot summer months.

