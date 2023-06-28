Barbashev inks five-year extension with Golden Knights

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Ivan Barbashev has signed a contract extension that looks to keep him in Vegas for the foreseeable future.

Fresh off a Stanley Cup victory, VGK announced on social media that Barbashev has signed a five-year contract extension worth a reported $5 million per season.

Come on Barbie let’s go party… for five more years! 🥳



We have signed Ivan Barbashev to a five-year contract extension! #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/clv8sLjHOa — 🏆 - Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 28, 2023

The Golden Knights acquired the 27-year-old Russian forward in a mid-season trade with the St. Louis Blues for prospect Zach Dean. Barbashev paid immediate dividends in Vegas, racking up 16 points in 23 regular season games for the Knights. During the championship playoff run, Barbashev scored five more goals and added seven assists.

