Barbashev inks five-year extension with Golden Knights

Vegas Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev acknowledges the fans after Game 2 of the NHL hockey...
Vegas Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev acknowledges the fans after Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals against the Florida Panthers, Monday, June 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. The Golden Knights defeated the Panthers 7-2 to take a 2-0 series lead. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 2:23 PM PDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Ivan Barbashev has signed a contract extension that looks to keep him in Vegas for the foreseeable future.

Fresh off a Stanley Cup victory, VGK announced on social media that Barbashev has signed a five-year contract extension worth a reported $5 million per season.

The Golden Knights acquired the 27-year-old Russian forward in a mid-season trade with the St. Louis Blues for prospect Zach Dean. Barbashev paid immediate dividends in Vegas, racking up 16 points in 23 regular season games for the Knights. During the championship playoff run, Barbashev scored five more goals and added seven assists.

