Tuesday is the 28-year anniversary of abducted TV journalist with ties to Nevada

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Fox5 Anchor and Reporter Joe Vigil received a horrible phone call while working at a television station in Oklahoma in 1995. A friend of his in Iowa told him something “bad” happened to his friend Jodi Huisentruit. Twenty-eight years later, her abduction case remains unsolved.

Tuesday marks 28-years since someone abducted KIMT TV Mason City, Iowa journalist Jodi Huisentruit. Jodi anchored the news and produced. Jodi was running late for work on June 27, 1995 when a staff member called her. Jodi said she would be right in, but never made it to work. Someone abducted her as she walked to her car in her apartment complex parking lot. The case remains unsolved with no arrests in her death or disappearance. Huisentruit was declared deceased in 2001.

The volunteer group findjodi.com continues to search for answers to Jodi’s disappearance, after being set up in 2004. It has done extensive research about the case and talked to many people over the years, hoping to get answers about Jodi’s case and find her.

“The anniversary of Jodi’s disappearance is tough for the people that knew her and her family. Of course, the whole month of June with her birthday being in June as well,” said Scott Fuller, team member with findjodi.com.

Scott Fuller and team member Caroline Lowe recently sent me an email, along with others who knew Jodi, reminding us of the anniversary and an event for Jodi being held in Mason City on Tuesday.

“28 years later our role, I think, is just to remind people that the case is still open and it’s unsolved and someone has some information they need to come forward to police,” said Fuller.

Joe Vigil went to college with Jodi at St. Cloud State University in Minnesota in the late 1980′s. He worked together with Jodi on news and entertainment shows through the school’s Mass Communications program. They spent hours shooting video, editing and writing stories about campus activities and events. Jodi was fun and funny, with a bright smile, but was also very serious about journalism and a journalist’s role to inform people. If our news and entertainment material wasn’t perfect, Jodi would insist they continue working until it was perfect.

After graduation they crossed paths in Cedar Rapids, Iowa in the early 1990′s, while working for KGAN TV. Jodi worked for the station’s Iowa City bureau while Joe worked in a bureau in Dubuque, Iowa, on the Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin border.

Fuller, Lowe and others searching for Jodi hope news coverage of the 28-year anniversary will bring some light to who Jodi was in life and what she meant to people who knew her. They also hope news coverage will motivate someone to come forward with information on what happened to Jodi.

“Basically, what we say Joe this week over and over is, if you think you know something, just make sure that somebody knows,” said Fuller.

Fuller urges anyone with information about Jodi to contact the Mason City, Iowa Police Department, any law enforcement agency or findjodi.com

You can find contact information and read more about Jodi’s life at findjodi.com. There, you will also have access to several podcasts.

