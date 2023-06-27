Rosters announced for Battle for Vegas event with Golden Knights, Raiders players

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Several current members of the Golden Knights and the Raiders will face off next month in a charity softball game as part of the “Battle for Vegas” event.

Hosted by Golden Knights’ Reilly Smith, Battle for Vegas returns to Las Vegas Ballpark at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 22.

Organizers say, “the star-studded charity softball event gives fans the chance to watch their favorite stars in action as the teams ‘battle’ it out for Las Vegas’ ultimate bragging rights, all for a good cause.”

This year, the two teams competing in the event will be Team Reilly, which is led by captain Reilly Smith of the Golden Knights, and Team Maxx, which is led by captain Maxx Crosby of the Raiders.

According to a news release, current members of the Golden Knights who are set to join Smith in the competition include Jack Eichel, Keegan Kolesar, Nic Hague, Logan Thompson and Shea Theodore.

The roster for Team Maxx includes current Raiders members David Long Jr., Dylan Parham, Nate Hobbs, Tre’von Moehrig, Daniel Carlson and AJ Cole.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. for the event. The Home Run Derby will begin at 6:30 p.m. with the opening pitch at 7:30 p.m.

Organizers say a flyover is planned with special appearances by mascots Chance, Spruce the Goose, Aviator and others.

The initial “Battle for Vegas” event launched in 2019 and has raised over $550,000 for local charities. This year’s Battle for Vegas will benefit the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation with funds distributed to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Nevada and the Public Education Foundation.

Tickets for the Battle for Vegas charity softball game are on sale, with general ticket prices beginning at $35 for the game.

All tickets can be purchased online at www.battleforvegas.com, www.ticketmaster.com or at the Las Vegas Ballpark ticket office.

