Rent decrease hasn’t helped the homeless in Las Vegas

By Mike Allen
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:36 PM PDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - New data shows rent is falling across the United States, most significantly in Las Vegas. The Valley has seen a 6% drop in rent prices since May 2022, which is the sharpest drop in the country.

Despite that, FOX5 found it’s not doing much to help people afford a place to live.

“Our shelter is completely full every night,” said Juan Salinas, Director of Social Services for Las Vegas’ Salvation Army shelter. “We’re continuing to see families struggling to find a place to live.”

Salinas reports a surge of people experiencing homelessness in the last year. He says the 6% drop has just not been enough for many families to afford rent.

“First and last month’s rent, you have to make three times the amount to be able to even be accepted,” he explained. “So that makes it very difficult for a family that’s working on possibly just minimum wage.”

Data shows rent has increased at a rate 57% higher than income has increased in Las Vegas since 2009, just after the Great Recession hit. The last few years have made it especially difficult on low-income families, as wages took a big hit during the COVID-19 Pandemic while cost-of-living increased significantly.

“The rental prices, everything went so high,” Salinas said. “Then it went down. Yet our wages are not really leveling either. And that makes it hard for families.”

The average one bedroom apartment in Las Vegas goes for about $1,150 per month, according to Rent.com. 6% of that is less than $70.

Rental price trends are in line with median home prices, which tumbled 5.7% year-over-year.

