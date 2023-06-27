Man allegedly threatened to kill coworkers at North Las Vegas Amazon facility

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A North Las Vegas man is facing charges of terroristic threats and burglary after he allegedly threatened to kill his coworkers at an Amazon facility, according to authorities.

The North Las Vegas Police Department responded to the business on June 22 around 11 a.m. for a report of a person with a gun near the 5800 block of Tropical Parkway.

Witnesses told officers a man, later identified as Andrew Sanders Jr., 25, had been escorted from the property and then returned with a firearm before running away. People believed an active shooter was in the building.

The safety manager met with officers and said that Sanders had shown up to work wearing a hoodie with the hood over his head and was advised he had to pull his hood down at the warehouse.

Sanders became upset and when he pulled down the hood, his dread-style hair was not in a ponytail, which was a safety violation.

“When Sanders was asked to put his hair in a ponytail, Sanders told him to shut up or he would kill him,” the report states. Security was contacted to escort Sanders off the property when moments later witnesses heard security yelling for someone to call 911 because someone had a gun.

Another witness told police Sanders, while being escorted, threw off his gloves and began knocking products off the rollers. He returned with his hand in his pocket.

“Sanders said he did not like white people and other insults. Sanders bypassed the front security doors and made entry into the structure and kicked open the glass motor doors,” the report stated.

Witnesses said they never actually saw a gun in Sanders hand but worried he had one because his hand was in his pocket. Police found Sanders had a warrant for his arrest for domestic violence and three counts of battery.

Hours later, police saw Sanders driving and approached him.

“I ordered Sanders to show me his hands. Sanders said ‘kill me, death ain’t real,” the report stated. He was eventually taken into custody. While being taken to jail, Sanders told police “I only kicked the door, I didn’t say anything.”

Sanders’ next hearing is July 24.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.