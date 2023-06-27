METRO investigates a crash between a pedestrian and a sedan, Charleston and Jones remain closed

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are on the scene of a serious crash involving a pedestrian and a car at Charleston and Jones.

Around 9:45 p.m. there was a collision between a sedan and a pedestrian.

Police say a pedestrian was rushed to the hospital in an unknown condition and police say the driver stayed on scene.

Metro doesn’t know if factors like impairment or speeding played a role.

Westbound traffic on Charleston is shut down while police investigate.

This is an ongoing investigation and FOX5 will update this story as information becomes available.

