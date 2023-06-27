Las Vegas Valley residents face fines if caught using illegal fireworks over July 4 holiday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With the Fourth of July quickly approaching, Clark County and other local agencies are reminding of fines associated with lighting illegal fireworks.

According to a news release, from June 28 through July 4, “safe and sane” fireworks are the only type of consumer fireworks allowed in Clark County.

During the Fourth of July holiday, agencies across the Las Vegas Valley will take part in the “You Light It, We Write It” effort to “fight illegal fireworks.”

Depending on the jurisdiction, Clark County advises that those caught using illegal fireworks face fines of up to $1,000 and confiscation of their illegal fireworks.

In Clark County specifically, the minimum fine for illegal fireworks is $500, the release says.

However, the release notes that legislation approved by the Nevada Legislature in 2021 also allows for fines of up to $10,000 for large amounts of illegal fireworks found within the community.

As part of the “You Light It, We Write It” campaign, the public is asked to report illegal fireworks complaints online at www.ISpyFireworks.com instead of calling 911.

“The misuse of 911 to report fireworks complaints, instead of life-threatening emergencies, can bog down the local police and fire dispatch center and can reduce response times to emergencies,” the release advises.

Residents may also call 311 to report illegal fireworks complaints. However, authorities note that responses are prioritized based on available resources.

The Fourth of July is one of the busiest nights of the year for emergency responders and it’s important to keep 911 free to report life-threatening emergencies,” said Clark County Fire Chief John Steinbeck. “We encourage the public to report complaints about the use of illegal fireworks in neighborhoods to the ISpy website because the data helps us track the problem.”

Clark County notes that complaints logged on the ISpy site are for data collection purposes only and do not result in a police dispatch. The release states that the data is used to plan law enforcement efforts. In 2022, the website logged 14,673 complaints from June 28 through July 4, including 11,077 on July 4, according to the county.

“LVMPD will be partnering with both county and city fire inspectors this Fourth of July weekend and plan on conducting enforcement efforts in neighborhoods that have experienced fires related to illegal firework activity along with documented locations that have had prior reported complaints throughout the valley,” said Metro Captain Timothy Hatchett.

