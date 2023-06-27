Las Vegas suspect in kidnapping case faces more charges from January pursuit

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man named as the suspect in an officer-involved shooting on Friday is facing several prior charges from allegedly fleeing from authorities in January, according to police.

Jeffrey Hair, 37, is currently being held without bond at Clark County Corrections following a stand-off with police. He faces three counts of kidnapping, felony evading, assault with a deadly weapon and resisting a police officer with a deadly weapon.

On Jan. 3, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department received multiple calls for service involving Hair, beginning around 1 p.m. that day.

Hair was seen driving at a high rate of speed and a Nevada Highway Patrol trooper attempted to pull Hair over but he fled the area into Bullhead City.

That night around 9:34 p.m., Hair was seen doing donuts in the street in a Laughlin neighborhood. Hair allegedly told the witness “You live here, you should get out of here.”

A few minutes later, another trooper attempted to pull Hair over but he fled again, they said.

During a pursuit with several units, police saw what they believed was a pistol being pointed at them, causing several officers to duck as they anticipated being shot at but no gunfire was exchanged.

The chase led to the California state line as Hair drove between lanes into oncoming traffic with his headlights off, nearly striking another officer’s cruiser head-on.

Hair once again fled into Bullhead City and authorities lost track of him. He was later found and a stop was initiated but he tried to flee again - but spike strips were used and both front tires were deflated.

Hair’s car got stuck in sand and he fled on foot, but was eventually apprehended. Half a gram of meth was found in his wallet, the police report reads.

He eventually posted $8,000 bond and was released on March 2. He pleaded guilty and was to be sentenced June 6 but did not appear in court, and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest.

His next appearance in court is scheduled for June 29.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.