Las Vegas shooting victim dies from injuries

A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.(FOX5)
By Michael Bell
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:19 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man who suffered a gunshot wound on Sunday has died of his injuries, according to authorities.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to the area of the 2500 block of Van Patten Street at about 11:32 p.m.

A man connected to the shooting was later found to have been dropped off at Sunrise Hospital while suffering a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced deceased.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Las Vegas police find 3 bodies inside apartment while responding to report of attack
Las Vegas police: Maintenance worker among 3 killed at west valley apartment
Golden Knights' Jack Eichel gets tattoo with teammates Alec Martinez and Shea Theodore alongside
PHOTOS: Golden Knights’ Jack Eichel gets tattoo to remember team’s Stanley Cup win
Family’s truck destroyed by fire in parking garage at Las Vegas Strip hotel
Family’s truck destroyed by fire in parking garage at Las Vegas Strip hotel
The National Transportation Safety Board says Delta Air Lines flight 1111 was taxiing to its...
NTSB: Airline worker ‘ingested into’ plane engine at Texas airport
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Las Vegas breaks all-time longest streak of consecutive days below 100 degrees

Latest News

Homelessness is a big issue for the LGBTQ+ community in Las Vegas
Local organizations working to stop LGBTQ+ youth homelessness
.
Las Vegas felon sentenced to prison for child sex abuse material
Female shot at Upstate hotel; teen charged with attempted murder, police say
15-year-old arrested in connection with deadly March birthday party shooting in Las Vegas
Cox Communications
Cox increases fiber-powered internet speeds for many customers in Southern Nevada