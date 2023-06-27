Las Vegas shooting victim dies from injuries

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man who suffered a gunshot wound on Sunday has died of his injuries, according to authorities.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to the area of the 2500 block of Van Patten Street at about 11:32 p.m.

A man connected to the shooting was later found to have been dropped off at Sunrise Hospital while suffering a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced deceased.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.