Las Vegas police find 3 bodies inside apartment while responding to report of attack

Las Vegas police crime scene and vehicle are seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police crime scene and vehicle are seen in this FOX5 file photo.
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 9:45 AM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department located three dead bodies inside an apartment while responding to a separate incident on Tuesday morning.

According to Las Vegas police, at approximately 9:03 a.m. LVMPD Dispatch received a report of a male bleeding from the head saying he was attacked in the 9100 block of West Flamingo Road.

Police said arriving officers detained an individual involved in the incident.

While checking the area, police said officers located three deceased individuals in an apartment.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

