Las Vegas officer fires once at fleeing kidnapping suspect, 3 victims rescued following barricade

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On Monday afternoon, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department provided an update on an officer-involved shooting that happened on June 23.

Jamie Prosser, Assistant Sheriff, provided the update at an afternoon media conference. She confirmed that the event was the third non-fatal OIS of the year, and she noted that at this time last year, there had been five total OIS incidents, with three of them fatal.

The incident began with a kidnapping at approximately 12:43 a.m. The shooting happened on the 4400 block of E. Charleston Blvd. The single shot was fired by Officer Jonathan Collingwood, 40, using an AX308 rifle with a scope.

Assistant Sheriff Prosser added that Collingwood had been assigned to the Homeland Security and Special Operations Bureau and that the officer has served with LVMPD since 2006.

The criminal suspect was identified as Jeffrey Hair, 37. He was armed with a Ruger 9mm handgun and did not fire his weapon during the incident. Hair is facing the following charges:

Kidnapping, three counts

Felony evading assault with a deadly weapon

Resisting a police officer with a weapon

Court documents show that Hair has prior felony arrests including assault with a deadly weapon, grand larceny, assault on a protected person, possession of controlled substances and domestic battery.

At 12:08 a.m. on June 23, Henderson police received a 911 text message from a woman saying she had been kidnapped and that the suspect, later identified as Hair, was going to kill her. Henderson police notified Boulder City PD after learning that Hair and the victim were in a vehicle on US-95 southbound near mile marker 47. Boulder City police then attempted a traffic stop near mile marker 39.

The suspect fled, resulting in a vehicular pursuit by Henderson and Boulder City police units. This continued through Boulder City and Henderson before proceeding into Searchlight. At that point, the suspect turned around and headed back to the Las Vegas Valley.

LVMPD officers took over the pursuit at approximately 2 a.m. near Owens Ave. and Hollywood. A marked patrol vehicle attempted a precision immobilization technique, or PIT maneuver, but was unable to stop Hair’s vehicle. Police attempted a second PIT maneuver near Lamb Blvd. and Charleston Blvd.

Assistant Sheriff Jamie Prosser referred to this graphic during an update on an OIS in Las Vegas (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

This was successful, with police containing the suspect. After his vehicle was immobilized, two victims exited the suspect’s vehicle and ran toward police officers. A third victim was still with Hair.

Officers saw that the suspect was armed, and Hair told police that he would shoot the third hostage if they didn’t leave. Hair was reportedly pointing his gun at the victim during the barricade situation. Office Collingwood then fired one shot from his rifle and officers rescued the hostage. The suspect was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

One hostage was treated for injuries from broken glass in the eye and was released. A female victim was taken to the hospital and treated for “unrelated medical issues.”

One of the victims had a domestic relationship with Hair. The suspect learned that the woman was in a relationship with another man. He took the woman and two men hostage, leading to the texts to police.

