Las Vegas breaks all-time longest streak of consecutive days below 100 degrees

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas on Monday failed to reach 100 degrees, meaning the area broke a record.

According to the National Weather Service, Las Vegas topped out at 97 degrees on Monday. In doing so, Las Vegas failed to reach 100 degrees for 291 straight days.

As the National Weather Service notes, this broke the all-time longest streak of consecutive days below 100 degrees, which was set in 1964-1965 at 290 days.

While the valley has seen an arguably mild summer thus far, the heat is on the way.

According to the seven-day forecast, Las Vegas has a chance to reach 100 degrees on Thursday, with temperatures climbing after that. Saturday could usher in 108 degrees with Sunday set to welcome 110 degrees.

Las Vegas 7-day forecast as of Tuesday, June 27 (FOX5)

