Forecast Outlook - 06/27/23

Temperatures Heating Up This Weekend
By Matt Gontarek
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:43 AM PDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Yesterday marked the 291st day without a 100 ° in Las Vegas, smashing the record for the longest stretch without a triple digit day at the Reid International Airport. We’ll keep the warm and breezy weather through Wednesday, with temperatures in the mid-upper 90s.

Conditions remain dry and skies will stay sunny on Tuesday with a forecast high of 98° in Las Vegas. We’ll see the afternoon breeze pick up with gusts in the 20-30 mph range. The breezes hang around through Wednesday afternoon with highs around 98°.

The first triple-digit day this year is forecast for Thursday with a high at 100°. Temperatures continue to climb into the weekend with a forecast high of 104° on Friday, 108° on Saturday, and 110° on Sunday. The skies will stay mostly sunny. Temperatures continue to stay well above average through the 4th of July holiday.

