Cox increases fiber-powered internet speeds for many customers in Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Cox Communications announced that it has updated its broadband packages, providing faster speeds at no extra cost to the majority of its residential customers.

According to a media release from the Atlanta-based telecommunications company, this includes moving everyone on its most popular tier from 250 Mbps to 500 Mbps, which gives more than three-quarters of all Cox customers download speeds of a half-gig or more. Cox said that these upgraded speeds will “help internet users stay ahead of their home network’s demands.”

Cox now offers five speed tiers. In addition to upgrades for 250 Mbps customers, those on the current 150 Mbps package have been upgraded to 250 Mbps.

Cox said that it already offers gig speeds, powered by fiber, to all customers in every market, and by the end of this year, it will be making multi-gig speeds available to approximately half of its residential customers. The company also offers speeds up to 100 Gbps for Cox Business customers.

