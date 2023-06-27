Couple redeems hotel voucher from their wedding day 40 years later

It started when Tim and Melinda O’Brien reached out to Marriott hotels earlier this year. (Source: KCTV)
By Josh Jackson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 1:58 PM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - A Missouri couple recently used a hotel voucher from their wedding day after receiving it 40 years ago.

KCTV reports that Tim and Melinda O’Brien reached out to Marriott hotels earlier this year regarding the voucher.

“They said that they had been going through their wedding memorabilia from 40 years ago when they came across the gift certificate,” said Derek McCann, Marriott’s managing director.

McCann added, “They reached out and asked if there was any way that we could honor the certificate.”

The hotel team said they were stunned at first, pointing out how unlikely it is to redeem a gift certificate 40 years later.

“We marinated on it for a day or so and then thought, ‘Why not?’ It just felt good on their 40th anniversary,” McCann said.

The team shared that they went out of their way to make it a special night for the couple by decorating the room and bringing in champagne and other romantic items.

“We didn’t just check them in a room and make it a normal hotel experience. We really went above and beyond for their anniversary,” McCann said.

The couple spent last Sunday night at the Marriott downtown before taking a trip out of town.

