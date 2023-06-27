BLM to start wild horse gather in Nye County

A BLM image of a gathering of wild horses(The Bureau of Land Management)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 10:06 AM PDT
TONOPAH, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management will be holding a gather of wild horses in Nye County.

They say that on or about July 1, they will begin the horse gather in and around the Reveille Herd Management Area in Nye County using helicopters.

The area encompasses more than 105,000 acres of public and private lands and an appropriate management level of between 82-138 wild horses. BLM’s most recent census, conducted in February 2023, estimated there were around 164 adult wild horses in the area.

BLM says they plan to gather around 129 wild horses, remove around 76 excess wild horses, and treat up to 27 mares with a fertility control vaccine before releasing them back into the range along with up to 26 stallions.

The agency says the action is needed to maintain appropriate population in the area, protect rangeland resources, and restore ecological balance.

“The gather is critical to ensuring the health of rangelands within the complex as well as the wild horses in the area, both of which are at risk due to herd overpopulation and severe drought conditions,” said Doug Furtado, Battle Mountain District Manager. “We are committed to conducting safe and humane gather operations as we work to protect animal health by reducing overpopulation and bringing herd size more in line with what the appropriate management level.”

