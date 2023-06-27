Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse is back on Airbnb, and you can win a free stay

Two winners will get an overnight stay at the real-life Barbie Malibu DreamHouse on July 21 and...
Two winners will get an overnight stay at the real-life Barbie Malibu DreamHouse on July 21 and 22. Each winner can bring a friend.(Airbnb via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 11:07 AM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MALIBU, Calif. (CNN) – Barbie fans have a chance to stay at a life-size Barbie Malibu DreamHouse for free to mark the release of the new Barbie movie.

Warner Brothers and Airbnb teamed up for the promotion.

Ken is taking over the house, spelling his name with floaties in the pool and putting some of his own touches on the place.

Two winners will get an overnight stay on July 21 and 22. Each winner can bring a friend.

This is the same Barbie DreamHouse that Airbnb listed in 2019 for $60 a night in honor of Barbie’s 60th anniversary.

The mansion has since had a makeover.

Starting July 17, you can go to airbnb.com/kendreamhouse to take your chance at one of the bookings.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Golden Knights' Jack Eichel gets tattoo with teammates Alec Martinez and Shea Theodore alongside
PHOTOS: Golden Knights’ Jack Eichel gets tattoo to remember team’s Stanley Cup win
Family’s truck destroyed by fire in parking garage at Las Vegas Strip hotel
Family’s truck destroyed by fire in parking garage at Las Vegas Strip hotel
The National Transportation Safety Board says Delta Air Lines flight 1111 was taxiing to its...
NTSB: Airline worker ‘ingested into’ plane engine at Texas airport
Overturned cement truck blocking lanes on NB I-15 near Washington
Police: Overturned cement truck blocked lanes on NB I-15 near Washington
Homes are located across the Las Vegas Valley as seen on Jan. 4, 2021.
Las Vegas sees largest year-over-year rent decline, report says

Latest News

Breeders gave the Jacobs a black German Shepherd puppy for free, along with 50 pounds of dog...
Veteran scammed out of $800 for service dog gifted German Shepherd puppy
Carlos Rodriguez digs fence post holes Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Houston. Meteorologists say...
A blistering heat wave is turning up the pressure on Texas’ power grid
FILE - Ralph Yarl looks at a badge that he received after walking at a brain injury awareness...
Kansas City teenager Ralph Yarl recounts being shot after he rang the wrong doorbell
FILE - This photo shows rioters at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
FBI and Homeland Security ignored ‘massive amount’ of intelligence before Jan. 6, Senate report says
FILE - A sheet of uncut $100 bills is inspected during the printing process at the Bureau of...
More than $200 billion in COVID-19 aid may have been stolen, federal watchdog says