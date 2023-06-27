Alaska Airlines adding flights between Las Vegas and 2 cities in Mexico

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas residents hoping for a Mexico getaway will soon have another flight option available.

Alaska Airlines on Tuesday announced that it will begin offering service between Las Vegas and two destinations in Mexico: Cabo San Lucas and Puerto Vallarta.

According to Alaska Airlines, the new routes will begin flying in mid-December.

Alaska Airlines said that as part of introductory fares, flights from Las Vegas to Cabo San Lucas and Puerto Vallarta start at $139 one-way.

The seasonal Las Vegas-Cabo San Lucas service will run from Dec. 15 through April 10, 2024. The flights will operate four times weekly on an E175 aircraft.

The airline says the Las Vegas-Puerto Vallarta service will run from Dec. 14 through April 9, 2024. The flights will operate four times weekly on an E175 aircraft.

