Alaska Airlines adding flights between Las Vegas and 2 cities in Mexico

FILE - In this Monday, March 1, 2021 file photo, The first Alaska Airlines passenger flight on...
FILE - In this Monday, March 1, 2021 file photo, The first Alaska Airlines passenger flight on a Boeing 737-9 Max airplane takes off on a flight to San Diego from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)(Ted S. Warren | AP)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:21 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas residents hoping for a Mexico getaway will soon have another flight option available.

Alaska Airlines on Tuesday announced that it will begin offering service between Las Vegas and two destinations in Mexico: Cabo San Lucas and Puerto Vallarta.

According to Alaska Airlines, the new routes will begin flying in mid-December.

Alaska Airlines said that as part of introductory fares, flights from Las Vegas to Cabo San Lucas and Puerto Vallarta start at $139 one-way.

The seasonal Las Vegas-Cabo San Lucas service will run from Dec. 15 through April 10, 2024. The flights will operate four times weekly on an E175 aircraft.

The airline says the Las Vegas-Puerto Vallarta service will run from Dec. 14 through April 9, 2024. The flights will operate four times weekly on an E175 aircraft.

