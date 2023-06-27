Aces’ A’ja Wilson earns 11th career WNBA Western Conference Player of the Week honor

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) sets up for a play during the first half of Game 2 of...
Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) sets up for a play during the first half of Game 2 of basketball's WNBA Finals against the Seattle Storm, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Jun. 27, 2023
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Aces forward/center A’ja Wilson was once again honored as the Western Conference Player of the Week.

According to a news release, the WNBA awarded Wilson with the honors after she helped the Aces to a 2-0 record for the week ending June 25.

The release notes that it is Wilson’s 11th such honor after she earned it 5 times in 2022, twice in 2019 and once each in 2021, 2020 and 2018.

According to the Aces, Wilson, the reigning WNBA MVP, averaged 24.0 points, 11.0 rebounds and 2.00 blocks per game in 28.2 minutes, as the team defeated Phoenix, 99-79, on June 21 and Indiana, 101-88, on June 24.

Wilson also connected on 55.6% of her shots from the floor, the team said.

“Wilson has helped the front-running Aces to a 13-1 record this season, including a 6-0 mark in Commissioner’s Cup contests, and is averaging 19.6 points (7th in the league), 9.4 rebounds (6th) and 2.2 blocks per game (2nd), while shooting 52.9% from the field,” the Aces note.

