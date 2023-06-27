15-year-old arrested in connection with deadly March birthday party shooting in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police announced that a juvenile suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of another teen at a March birthday party in Las Vegas.

According to a police report, LVMPD dispatch received calls of a shooting on the 200 block of E. Flamingo Rd. at approximately 9:17 p.m. on March 25. Officers arrived at the scene and found a 17-year-old male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Medical personnel responded and the victim was taken to Sunrise Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. An investigation by the LVMPD Homicide Section indicated the victim was in the area celebrating a friend’s birthday before being shot. The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Detectives identified a 15-year-old male juvenile as a suspect in this case. He was taken into custody by law enforcement in California on June 22 and his extradition to Nevada is pending.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

