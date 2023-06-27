15-year-old arrested in connection with deadly March birthday party shooting in Las Vegas

Female shot at Upstate hotel; teen charged with attempted murder, police say
Female shot at Upstate hotel; teen charged with attempted murder, police say(SOURCE: WYFF News 4)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 3:39 PM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police announced that a juvenile suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of another teen at a March birthday party in Las Vegas.

According to a police report, LVMPD dispatch received calls of a shooting on the 200 block of E. Flamingo Rd. at approximately 9:17 p.m. on March 25. Officers arrived at the scene and found a 17-year-old male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Medical personnel responded and the victim was taken to Sunrise Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. An investigation by the LVMPD Homicide Section indicated the victim was in the area celebrating a friend’s birthday before being shot. The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Detectives identified a 15-year-old male juvenile as a suspect in this case. He was taken into custody by law enforcement in California on June 22 and his extradition to Nevada is pending.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Golden Knights' Jack Eichel gets tattoo with teammates Alec Martinez and Shea Theodore alongside
PHOTOS: Golden Knights’ Jack Eichel gets tattoo to remember team’s Stanley Cup win
Las Vegas police find 3 bodies inside apartment while responding to report of attack
Las Vegas police: Maintenance worker among 3 killed at west valley apartment
Family’s truck destroyed by fire in parking garage at Las Vegas Strip hotel
Family’s truck destroyed by fire in parking garage at Las Vegas Strip hotel
The National Transportation Safety Board says Delta Air Lines flight 1111 was taxiing to its...
NTSB: Airline worker ‘ingested into’ plane engine at Texas airport
Homes are located across the Las Vegas Valley as seen on Jan. 4, 2021.
Las Vegas sees largest year-over-year rent decline, report says

Latest News

Cox Communications
Cox increases fiber-powered internet speeds for many customers in Southern Nevada
Las Vegas police investigating East Valley homicide
Las Vegas police investigating East Valley homicide
FOX5 News at 3 pm - 3:30pm
Las Vegas police: Maintenance worker among 3 killed at west valley apartment
Las Vegas police find 3 bodies inside apartment while responding to report of attack
Las Vegas police: Maintenance worker among 3 killed at west valley apartment