Woman rescued after overheating on Camelback Mountain as Phoenix top 100 degrees

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 49-year-old woman is in the hospital after being rescued from Camelback Mountain late Monday morning.

Phoenix fire officials tell Arizona’s Family that rescue crews were called out around 11:30 a.m. to assist a hiker who had suffered a heat-related illness. The temperature at that time was already over 100 degrees in Phoenix.

The woman was located, then treated by medics and brought back down the Echo Canyon Trail using what’s called a “big-wheel operation.” She was then taken to the hospital by ambulance for further treatment, but her current condition is unknown.

Monday’s scorching temperatures also meant that rescue crews were evaluated for signs of dehydration and heat exhaustion when they made it back down the mountain. Luckily, no firefighters needed to be taken to the hospital.

Temperatures are expected to remain dangerously high throughout the week, topping 110 degrees or higher on certain days. Be sure to stay hydrated and know your limits.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.