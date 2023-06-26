‘Welcome to Las Vegas’ sign to light up orange for WNBA All-Star Game festivities

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The iconic “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” will light up orange to celebrate the WNBA All-Star Game festivities.

According to Clark County, the lighting ceremony will be held at 8 p.m. on Monday, July 10.

“Las Vegas couldn’t be prouder of our first professional sports champions, the Las Vegas Aces,” said Clark County Commission Chairman Jim Gibson. “We are thrilled to continue that celebration by honoring this incredible league at one of the most famous locations in the world.”

The release notes that 2023 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game will be played at Michelob ULTRA Arena, home of the defending WNBA Champion Las Vegas Aces, on Saturday, July 15.

“With so many activities leading up to the WNBA All-Star game, there isn’t a more perfect location to kick-off the fun,” said Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft. “As a premiere sports destination for all fans and the home of the defending champions, our Las Vegas Aces, I look forward to hosting the WNBA and all its fans for years to come.”

In addition to the WNBA All-Star Game, festivities will also include the “WNBA Live” fan festival.

According to a news release, as part of the “interactive event,” which is open to the public, fans will have an opportunity to experience the “intersection of the WNBA, entertainment and culture leading up to the AT&T WNBA All-Star Game.” Details for “WNBA Live” will be announced in the future, the release states.

On Friday, July 14, WNBA stars will show off their talents in the 2023 WNBA 3-Point Contest in partnership with PepsiCo and WNBA Skills Challenge.

Tickets for July 15′s WNBA All-Star Game are sold out. However, tickets remain for the 3-point Contest.

For more information, visit https://aces.wnba.com/allstar23/.

