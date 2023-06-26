Salvation Army of Southern Nevada helping families with school supplies

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Salvation Army of Southern Nevada announced that it is now accepting applications for the Back-to-School Assistance program.

According to a media release, each child or teen in a household will receive a new backpack with the school supplies to meet that grade level’s requirements. To qualify for the program, applicants must meet the following criteria:

  • Be a resident of Las Vegas or North Las Vegas
  • Parent/guardian identification showing proof of dependent
  • Proof of enrollment in school from grades K-12

“We believe in setting individuals for long-term success, especially our community’s youth,” said Juan Salinas, Director of Social Services for The Salvation Army. “Education is one of the ways that can help to make a strong future, and we’re proud to give students the supplies they need to make going back to the classroom easier.”

Parents/guardians can apply online at The Salvation Army of Southern Nevada website to download the application. Completed applications will only be accepted via email to: familyserviceslv@usw.salvationarmy.org

