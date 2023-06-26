Ryan Craig named head coach of Henderson Silver Knights

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced Monday the appointment of Ryan Craig as the head coach of the Henderson Silver Knights, the team’s American Hockey League affiliate.

Craig, 41, has spent his coaching career with the Golden Knights, joining the team as an assistant coach in the inaugural 2017-18 season and serving in that capacity through this year’s Stanley Cup Championship team.

“I have tremendous respect for Ryan Craig as both a person and a professional and believe we have an ideal coach to lead our team in Henderson,” McCrimmon said. “He is a proven leader who has learned from some of the game’s best coaches. He understands the importance of the AHL level both in terms of developing our NHL prospects and creating a winning environment.”

“I am excited for the opportunity to lead the Silver Knights and know we have the ingredients for success in place in Henderson,” Craig said. “I believe my playing and coaching experiences, highlighted by this year’s Stanley Cup run, have prepared me well for this next step in my career. My family and I thank the Las Vegas community for being so welcoming during the last six years and appreciate the chance to remain here moving forward.”

Craig’s 14-year professional playing career included 198 National Hockey League games with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Columbus Blue Jackets.

He played 711 American Hockey League games and served as captain on nine teams, including the 2015-16 Calder Cup Champion Lake Erie Monsters.

Craig played five full seasons (1998-2003) for the Western Hockey League’s Brandon Wheat Kings, where McCrimmon was the team’s owner and general manager. Craig led the team in scoring twice and served as captain for two years.

In 2002-03 Craig was named to the WHL East First All-Star Team and was the Humanitarian of the Year in both the Canadian Hockey League and Western Hockey League.

A forward, Craig was an eighth-round NHL Draft selection of Tampa Bay in 2002.

A native of Abbotsford, British Columbia, Craig will be introduced publicly as the Silver Knights’ head coach at a news conference on Friday, June 30 at The Dollar Loan Center.

