Report: Las Vegas is world’s most popular elopement destination

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas is renowned for its plethora of wedding chapels, so it comes as no surprise that Sin City was named the world’s most popular elopement destination in a recent study.

The report by lingerie experts Pour Moi noted that there has been a 22% increase in searches for elopement weddings over the past year, with Las Vegas checking in as the #1 overall destination. New Orleans, Nashville, New York and Paris rounded out the top five.

The study analysed Google search data to reveal where in the world couples are interested in eloping to the most as they opt for a more intimate and cost-effective way to tie the knot. Seven of the top ten cities in the report are located in the U.S.

Internationally, Italy is the most popular country couples want to elope to, followed by Ireland, Spain and Iceland. The report said that there were nearly three million searches for “elopement” over the past year.

