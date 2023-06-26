Potential rail line from Las Vegas to Salt Lake City in early stages

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An idea is in the works to establish a rail line from Las Vegas to Utah.

While it is still in the beginning stages, the Utah Department of Transportation is in the process of asking for a grant to do a study to evaluate the potential idea. The project would connect Salt Lake City to Las Vegas, with a few stops in between.

NDOT has collaborated with the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT), the Utah Transit Authority (UTA), the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD), and Amtrak on UDOT’s grant application to fund an exploratory effort to reestablish rail service from Las Vegas to Salt Lake City. NDOT provided a letter of support for the grant application and aided in acquiring support letters from the Nevada congressional delegation and various partners across the state. The grant in question is solely intended for planning purposes. This program enables a route to progress from the planning phase to more comprehensive analysis and, potentially, implementation.

The drive time between the two cities is roughly six hours, while the train would make it in about seven to nine. The convenience factor has already gotten the attention of some residents.

“It’s an exciting possibility,”said John Gleason with UDOT. “We already have people who have reached out, inquiring about it as well. We feel it warrants further examination.”

There is no timeline yet, but one would become more clear if a grant is approved.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.