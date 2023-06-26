Police say speed believed a factor in fatal single-vehicle crash Monday in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The North Las Vegas Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a moped early Monday morning.

According to police, officers responded to the area of Decatur Boulevard and Rancho Drive, near the North Las Vegas Airport, at around 3:08 a.m. Monday for reports of a single-vehicle crash.

Arriving officers found that the crash involved a moped, which was operated by an adult male (believed to be in his late 30s or 40s) who was suffering from serious injuries.

Medical personnel responded to the scene and pronounced the rider deceased on scene, police said.

According to police, the preliminary details found that a dark-colored moped was traveling northbound on Decatur Boulevard and was attempting to turn left to go northbound onto Rancho Drive. The moped failed to maintain its lane of travel and left the right side of the roadway, police said, causing the moped to strike a pole just north of the intersection.

Police note that speed and the improper use of a “D.O.T approved helmet” are believed to be factors in the crash.

The identity of the moped driver, as well as their cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s office.

Anyone who may have information about this crime is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

