Police say speed believed a factor in fatal single-vehicle crash Monday in North Las Vegas

Police say speed believed a factor in fatal single-vehicle crash Monday in North Las Vegas
Police say speed believed a factor in fatal single-vehicle crash Monday in North Las Vegas(Marcus Gonzales)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 8:13 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The North Las Vegas Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a moped early Monday morning.

According to police, officers responded to the area of Decatur Boulevard and Rancho Drive, near the North Las Vegas Airport, at around 3:08 a.m. Monday for reports of a single-vehicle crash.

Arriving officers found that the crash involved a moped, which was operated by an adult male (believed to be in his late 30s or 40s) who was suffering from serious injuries.

Medical personnel responded to the scene and pronounced the rider deceased on scene, police said.

According to police, the preliminary details found that a dark-colored moped was traveling northbound on Decatur Boulevard and was attempting to turn left to go northbound onto Rancho Drive. The moped failed to maintain its lane of travel and left the right side of the roadway, police said, causing the moped to strike a pole just north of the intersection.

Police note that speed and the improper use of a “D.O.T approved helmet” are believed to be factors in the crash.

The identity of the moped driver, as well as their cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s office.

Anyone who may have information about this crime is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Money generic
Nevada’s minimum wage, daily overtime rates to again increase July 1
The U.S. Coast Guard believes they have found debris from OceanGate's Titan, the tourist...
‘That could be me and my son’: Las Vegas father and son turned down seats on Titanic submersible
A groom in Nebraska died an hour after the wedding ceremony for him and his bride took place.
‘Widowed and married in a 10-minute span’: Groom dies an hour after wedding ceremony
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live coming to Las Vegas
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live coming to Las Vegas
The National Transportation Safety Board says Delta Air Lines flight 1111 was taxiing to its...
NTSB: Airline worker ‘ingested into’ plane engine at Texas airport

Latest News

Generic grocery store
El Super hiring to fill 100 positions for new Las Vegas grocery store
A vehicle from the Henderson Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Henderson police say speed a factor after motorcyclist killed in crash Sunday night
Generic Gavel
Las Vegas man gets nearly 29 years for mass shooting at Minnesota bar that left 1 dead, 14 hurt
A vehicle from the Henderson Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Henderson police shoot, kill suspected armed suspect Saturday