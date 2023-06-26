Police: Overturned cement truck blocking lanes on NB I-15 near Washington
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:23 AM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada State Police said the I-15 northbound is down to one lane Monday morning north of Washington due to an overturned cement truck.
According to police, crews responded to the area at about 9:15 a.m.
Arriving officers determined a cement truck experienced a mechanical issue, possibly a blown tire, causing the driver to overcorrect his steering and resulting in the truck overturning, according to police.
The adult male driver of the truck was transported to University Medical Center with reported minor injuries.
One travel lane was open while crews cleaned up the area.
