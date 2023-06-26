PHOTOS: Golden Knights’ Jack Eichel gets tattoo to remember team’s Stanley Cup win
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 11:13 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Golden Knights center Jack Eichel will have more than just memories and photos to remember the team’s historic Stanley Cup win.
Eichel stopped into Revolt Tattoos over the weekend to get some permanent ink of Lord Stanley’s Cup.
The star NHL player had some teammates along with him to offer support during the tattoo process, as photos show Alec Martinez and Shea Theodore waiting with him after an outline of the tattoo was drawn.
The tattoo, which was placed on Eichel’s right thigh, was completed by Revolt Tattoo owner and artist Joey Hamilton.
