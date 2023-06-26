PHOTOS: Golden Knights’ Jack Eichel gets tattoo to remember team’s Stanley Cup win

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Golden Knights center Jack Eichel will have more than just memories and photos to remember the team’s historic Stanley Cup win.

Eichel stopped into Revolt Tattoos over the weekend to get some permanent ink of Lord Stanley’s Cup.

The star NHL player had some teammates along with him to offer support during the tattoo process, as photos show Alec Martinez and Shea Theodore waiting with him after an outline of the tattoo was drawn.

The tattoo, which was placed on Eichel’s right thigh, was completed by Revolt Tattoo owner and artist Joey Hamilton.

Golden Knights' Jack Eichel, left, with Revolt Tattoo artist Joey Hamilton, right. (Revolt Tattoos)

