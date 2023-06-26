‘Pad the Bus’ working to collect feminine hygiene products for Las Vegas students

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - School is still several months away, but a local nonprofit is already working to make sure students are prepared.

Project Marilyn works to collect feminine hygiene products and distributes it to people that need them. Right now, it’s hosting Pad the Bus, an initiative to collect pads for students in the valley.

Studies have shown one in four girls miss days of school during their period because they don’t have these crucial tools. Founder of Project Marilyn Wendi Schweigart said events like this help open up necessary conversations.

“A lot of people are icked out by periods so we put it into the context of ‘What would you do if the student had to miss school one week every month? What does that do for their future?” Schweigart said.

Donations can be dropped off until July 21st at one of three locations:

Southern Hills Hospital & Medical Center- 9300 W Sunset Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89148

ER at the Lakes- 3325 S. Ft. Apache Las Vegas, NV 89117

ER at S. Las Vegas Blvd- 10770 S Las Vegas Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89183

