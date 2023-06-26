Nevada officials issue warning about licensing renewal scam

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Division of Insurance issued a statement after it was made aware of an email phishing scam targeting licensed insurance producers and agents in Nevada.

According to a media release, the Division received several phone calls from licensed individuals reporting that they have received a fraudulent email claiming that their license may be revoked if they do not pay an amendment fee via a payment link embedded in the email.

The email is being sent from INSURANCE LICENSING <donotreply@nevadalicense.us> with the subject line: Nevada Division of Insurance AMENDMENT FEE. The division stated that this email is not from the Nevada Division of Insurance, and anyone receiving it should not click on any links and should delete the email immediately.

All official Division of Insurance Licensing emails are sent from nevada.licensing@doi.nv.gov or renewal.desk@doi.nv.gov. Emails received from any other addresses claiming to be the Division of Insurance should be considered fraudulent and should be deleted.

Below is an example of what the phishing scam email looks like:

The Nevada Division of Insurance issued a warning about this scam email (FOX5)

If you have received this email and have further questions or concerns, please contact the Licensing Section directly at (775) 687-0700 and press option 2 or email nevada.licensing@doi.nv.gov.

